‘Revenge spending’ pushes up Romania’s trade gap
Jul 13, 2021
‘Revenge spending’ pushes up Romania’s trade gap.
Romania’s imports recover faster than exports, May foreign trade data show. This is consistent with the buoyant private consumption (retail sales) previously reported: +7.3% YoY in April (latest data available) driven by a 12% annual advance of non-food retail sales. In May, Romania’s exports (...)
President Iohannis: We must admit EU's voice is a small one at a global level
President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that the European project is a successful one, with the Union being "strong" economically, but the EU's "voice" is a "small" one at a global level, which for him, as head of state, is "totally unsatisfactory."
The
Constanta Airport sees 72% decline in number of passengers in H1
Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport in Constanta saw only 14,700 people passing through it in the first half, about 72% fewer than in the year-ago period, the data the company officials supplied show.
Bucharest Stock Exchange Closes at New Record High on Tuesday
Bucharest Stock Exchange closed at a new all time high on July 13, 2021 and overshoot the 12,000-point mark for the first time ever, if looking at its main index, BET, which shows the trend of the 17 most traded companies.
CNCAV: 14,608 persons immunised anti-COVID-19 in past 24hrs
In the past 24 hours, 14,608 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered, of which 9,007 represented the first dose and 5,601 the second dose, according to a report sent on Tuesday by the National Committee Coordinating COVID-19 Vaccination (...)
Iohannis: In Romania's vision, a European Union of the future is inseparable from European unity and solidarity
President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the European Union of the future is, in Romania's vision, a project that is inseparable from the idea of unity and solidarity, and for a "more integrated" union there is need for consolidating the Eurozone and the Schengen area.
He
Meta Estate Trust Raises RON21M From Investors In Private Placement Of Shares
Meta Estate Trust, a new company on the Romanian real estate market, on Tuesday announced that it has successfully closed its private placement of shares, raising RON21 million from investors.
Chairwoman of the Senate's Defence Committee meets Polish parliamentary delegation
The chairwoman of the Senate's Defence Committee, Nicoleta Pauliuc, had a meeting on Tuesday with a Polish parliamentary delegation, with whom she discussed cooperation in the political, economic and security fields at bilateral, regional, European Union and NATO levels.
The Polish delegation
