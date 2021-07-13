Romania's Annual Inflation Rate Climbs To 3.9% In June 2021

Romania's Annual Inflation Rate Climbs To 3.9% In June 2021. Romania's annual inflation rate grew to 3.9% in June 2021, higher by 0.3% from 3.8% in May 2021, data from the country's statistics board showed Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]