Cognizant Softvision plans to hire 500 more in Romania. Software product engineering company Cognizant Softvision plans to hire 500 specialists in Romania by the end of the year. The positions are open in Java, Web (JavaScript, React.js, Node.js, etc.) DevOps, Big Data, QA Automation, .NET, among others, the company announced. Earlier this year, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]