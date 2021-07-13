Romania's annual inflation rate advances to 3.9 pct in June

Romania's annual inflation rate advances to 3.9 pct in June. Romania's annual inflation rate increased to 3.9 percent this June from 3.8 percent in May, as prices for non-foods advanced 5.71 percent, for food 2.17 percent, and for services 1.59 percent, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Consumer prices were 0.3 percent up compared to May 2021 and the year-to-date inflation rate (June 2021 compared to December 2020) is 3.4 percent. The 12-month average rate for consumer prices (July 2020 - June 2021) compared to the previous 12 months (July 2019 - June 2020) is 2.9 percent. According to the INS, the harmonized index of consumer prices in June 2021 compared to May 2021 is 100.24 percent. The June 2021 HICP annual inflation rate is 3.5 percent and the average rate of consumer prices in the last 12 months (July 2020 - June 2021) compared to the previous 12 months (July 2019 - June 2020) determined against the HICP is 2.4 percent. According to the Quarterly Inflation Report published by the National Bank of Romania, the annual CPI inflation rate will be markedly up in the coming months and will reach 4.1 percent in December. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]