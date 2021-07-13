Industrial production up by 16.9 pct during first five months of 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Industrial production went up by 16.9% as gross series and by 17.5% as series adjusted for business days and seasonality during the first 5 months of the year, compared with the similar period of 2020, according to a press release sent by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) to AGEPRES on Tuesday.
The phenomenon was supported by increases registered in the manufacturing industry (19.2%) and the production and supply of electricity, heat, hot water and air conditioning (12.1%). The mining industry decreased by 3.8%.
As series adjusted for business days and seasonality, industrial production rose by 17.5% in the first 5 months of the year, due to increases in the manufacturing industry (+ 19.3%) and in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+12.1%). The mining industry decreased by 4.6%.
In May 2021, industrial production dropped from the previous month by 6.0% as gross series and 8.5% as adjusted series, based on the number of working days and seasonality.
Industrial production (gross series) decreased in May as a result of the drops recorded in the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-9.9%), the manufacturing industry (-5.4%) and the mining industry (-4.0%).
The drop in industrial production, as series adjusted on the number of working days and seasonality, was caused by the decreases recorded in all three industrial sectors: the manufacturing industry (-11.9%), the mining industry (-5.9%) and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-3.8%).
As opposed to May 2020, industrial production (gross series) went up by 28.9%, as an effect of the growths registered by the manufacturing industry (+32.9%), the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (14.9%) and the mining industry (+8.5%).
Industrial production, as series adjusted on the number of working days and seasonality was 30.3% higher, as a result of the growths recorded by the manufacturing industry (+32.1%), the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (14.9%) and the mining industry (+8.6%). AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Simona Iacob)
