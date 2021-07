Hornbach To Open EUR27M Store In Cluj-Napoca July 15; Reaches EUR202M Total Investments In Romania

Hornbach To Open EUR27M Store In Cluj-Napoca July 15; Reaches EUR202M Total Investments In Romania. Germany’s DIY retail chain Hornbach Romania has invested EUR27 million in a new store to be opened in the city of Cluj-Napoca, on July 15, 2021, which brings its total investments to EUR202.2 million since its entry on Romanian market in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]