Surveys look at how pandemic impacted Romanians’ holiday plans

Surveys look at how pandemic impacted Romanians’ holiday plans. Of the employees making holiday plans this year, 42% choose their destination depending on the restrictions in the country they want to travel to, a survey by the recruitment platform BestJobs showed. Of those who received the Covid-19 vaccine, 30% said they got vaccinated to be able to reach (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]