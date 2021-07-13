 
Romaniapress.com

July 13, 2021

WEC's Iancu: Romgaz can support Black Sea offshore drilling investment, should be operator
Jul 13, 2021

WEC's Iancu: Romgaz can support Black Sea offshore drilling investment, should be operator.

Romanian gas producer Romgaz has the capacity to support investment in the Neptun Deep deep-water offshore gas field development project in the Black Sea and should be the operator of this project, Chairman of the Romanian National Committee of the World Energy Council Iulian Iancu told a news briefing on Tuesday. "I think so, I think it can support the investment [under the Neptun Deep deep-water offshore gas field development project] if it takes over Exxon's shares, but it is very important under what conditions it buys and what role it will play. Romgaz's experience should determine it to play the role of operator. The conditions should be mutually beneficial, allowing Romgaz that funding margin to take out loans and carry on the operation. But I do think Romgaz has such potential," Iancu said. According to him, the gas prices are currently high enough to allow the company to invest in the project. "For gas, the production price is 21 lei per MWh, and the commercial price is 150 lei, so five times higher. It is a big enough space for Romgaz to allow large investment projects, megaprojects, such as this one," added Iancu. Romgaz has concluded an exclusive agreement with ExxonMobil, valid between June 17 and October 15, 2021, for the takeover of the subsidiary of the American giant that holds a 50% stake in the Neptun Deep Black Sea gas exploitation project. Currently, ExxonMobil and OMV Petrom are equal Neptun Deep project partners for a block which exploration has revealed deposits estimated at 42-84 billion cubic meters. In comparison, Romania produced last year 9.2 billion cubic meters. ExxonMobil announced its decision to exit the project, and OMV Petrom said that it could make the decision to invest in the Neptun Deep project next year, depending on the legislative changes in Romania and the market situation. Under an agreement between OMV Petrom and Romgaz, OMV Petrom will be the operator of the block if Romgaz takes over Exxon's stake. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis: We must admit EU's voice is a small one at a global level President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that the European project is a successful one, with the Union being "strong" economically, but the EU's "voice" is a "small" one at a global level, which for him, as head of state, is "totally unsatisfactory." The (...)

Constanta Airport sees 72% decline in number of passengers in H1 Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport in Constanta saw only 14,700 people passing through it in the first half, about 72% fewer than in the year-ago period, the data the company officials supplied show.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Closes at New Record High on Tuesday Bucharest Stock Exchange closed at a new all time high on July 13, 2021 and overshoot the 12,000-point mark for the first time ever, if looking at its main index, BET, which shows the trend of the 17 most traded companies.

CNCAV: 14,608 persons immunised anti-COVID-19 in past 24hrs In the past 24 hours, 14,608 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered, of which 9,007 represented the first dose and 5,601 the second dose, according to a report sent on Tuesday by the National Committee Coordinating COVID-19 Vaccination (...)

Iohannis: In Romania's vision, a European Union of the future is inseparable from European unity and solidarity President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the European Union of the future is, in Romania's vision, a project that is inseparable from the idea of unity and solidarity, and for a "more integrated" union there is need for consolidating the Eurozone and the Schengen area. He (...)

Meta Estate Trust Raises RON21M From Investors In Private Placement Of Shares Meta Estate Trust, a new company on the Romanian real estate market, on Tuesday announced that it has successfully closed its private placement of shares, raising RON21 million from investors.

Chairwoman of the Senate's Defence Committee meets Polish parliamentary delegation The chairwoman of the Senate's Defence Committee, Nicoleta Pauliuc, had a meeting on Tuesday with a Polish parliamentary delegation, with whom she discussed cooperation in the political, economic and security fields at bilateral, regional, European Union and NATO levels. The Polish delegation (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |