Four COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, plus another 10 previous fatalities

Four COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, plus another 10 previous fatalities. As many as 14 deaths - 8 men and 6 women - in SARS-CoV-2 patients have been reported in the last 24 hours, including ten from 2020 and early this year that were entered in the database by the public health directorates at the request of the Health Ministry, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs today. The deceased patients had been hospitalised in the counties of Arges, Caras-Severin, Constanta, Iasi, Prahova and Sibiu. Of these fatalities, one was in the 40 - 49 age range, four were in the 50 - 59 age range, two in the 60 - 69 age range, four in the 70 - 79 age range and three in people over 80 years of age. Romania's COVID-19 death toll as of today stood at 34,233. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]