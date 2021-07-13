PM Citu unhappy with budget execution as money left unspent

PM Citu unhappy with budget execution as money left unspent. Prime Minister Florin Citu said today that a budget revision timetable has been set, which should be followed by separate analyses for each ministry, pointing also out that he is not satisfied with the budget execution so far. "The budget revision timetable has just been established. We need a report for each ministry to see where we stand, I told you yesterday that there are 12 billion lei left unspent despite being allocated for the first semester and that's what we must begin with, we must see where the money is. Looking at the budget execution, 86 billion lei in H1 commitment appropriations were left unused, so from my point of view the budget execution is obviously unsatisfactory; I want to look at the details first and then we'll discuss," Citu said at the Victoria Palace of Government when asked which ministries will see their allocations reduced and which ones will have money redirected to them at the budget revision. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]