TTS To Benefit From Market Making Services Provided By BRK Financial Group As Of July 14.

Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO), Romania's biggest freight transporter on the Danube, which was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on June 14, 2021, will benefit from market maker services provided by BRK Financial Group (BRK), starting July 14, (...)