Colliers: Romania Housing Rental Market Seen Growing In Coming Years

Colliers: Romania Housing Rental Market Seen Growing In Coming Years. The housing rental market in Romania is expected to grow in the coming years, as the overcrowding rate is ramping up and increases in housing prices and construction costs limit people’s possibility of owning a larger house, thus supporting the evolution of the rental market, per an analysis by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]