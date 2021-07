Seven In Ten Romanian Tech Startups Hit By COVID-19, Survey Shows

Seven In Ten Romanian Tech Startups Hit By COVID-19, Survey Shows. Some 70% of Romanian technology startups were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the average revenues of this type of business reach EUR150,000 countrywide, with a seniority below four years, per the survey “Impact of COVID19 on Tech Startups in Romania” initiated by the Romanian Tech Startups (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]