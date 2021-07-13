President Iohannis: Romanian regulatory bodies need to harmonize their operating framework

President Iohannis: Romanian regulatory bodies need to harmonize their operating framework. President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that Romanian regulatory bodies need to harmonize their operating framework. “The year 2020 has been a difficult one from an economic point of view, with situations in which the prices of some essential products have reflected speculative, arbitrary (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]