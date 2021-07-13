 
Romaniapress.com

July 13, 2021

Chairwoman of the Senate's Defence Committee meets Polish parliamentary delegation
Jul 13, 2021

Chairwoman of the Senate's Defence Committee meets Polish parliamentary delegation.

The chairwoman of the Senate's Defence Committee, Nicoleta Pauliuc, had a meeting on Tuesday with a Polish parliamentary delegation, with whom she discussed cooperation in the political, economic and security fields at bilateral, regional, European Union and NATO levels. The Polish delegation was led by Ryszard Terlecki, Deputy Marshal of the Sejm, and Marek Pek, Deputy Marshal of the Senate and a member of the Poland-Romania Parliamentary Friendship Group. "The meeting addressed issues related to the Romanian-Polish cooperation in bilateral, multilateral-regional, European Union and NATO levels, in the political, economic, defence and security fields. The chairwoman of the Defence Committee appreciated the excellent collaboration of Romania with the Republic of Poland, on multiple levels and in various fields, based on the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, as well as on a similarity of approaches and visions regarding foreign policy, defence and security," reads a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Senate's Defence Committee. According to the quoted source, Nicoleta Pauliuc pointed out the importance of coordinating positions and efforts both bilaterally and in regional cooperation formats, especially B9 and the Three Seas Initiative, together with the Eastern Partnership, to ensure the security and welfare of the region and promoting democracy in the eastern space. "Senator Pauliuc highlighted the interest in increasing and diversifying Romanian-Polish cooperation in the field of defence and security from an economic viewpoint, through collaboration between Romanian and Polish companies, emphasizing the importance for NATO countries of achieving national independence in terms of army endowment. The Romanian dignitary has shown Romania's firm commitment to NATO by allocating 2% of GDP to the defence budget. The chairwoman of the Committee called on the Polish side to support, during the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in the near future, Romania's approach for the accession to the Schengen Area and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Both sides stressed the usefulness of the dialogue and agreed to continue it, with parliamentary diplomacy being an important tool for the development of bilateral and regional relations," the release reads. The meeting was also attended by Romanian MP Ben-Oni Ardelean, vice-chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, and Polish MPs Jacek Osuch, secretary of state at the Ministry of Culture, National Heritage and Sports, and Boguslaw Sonik - Committee for Liaison with Poles Abroad, Committee for Environmental Protection, Natural Resources and Forestry. The Polish delegation was also accompanied by Maciej Lang, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis: We must admit EU's voice is a small one at a global level President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that the European project is a successful one, with the Union being "strong" economically, but the EU's "voice" is a "small" one at a global level, which for him, as head of state, is "totally unsatisfactory." The (...)

Constanta Airport sees 72% decline in number of passengers in H1 Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport in Constanta saw only 14,700 people passing through it in the first half, about 72% fewer than in the year-ago period, the data the company officials supplied show.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Closes at New Record High on Tuesday Bucharest Stock Exchange closed at a new all time high on July 13, 2021 and overshoot the 12,000-point mark for the first time ever, if looking at its main index, BET, which shows the trend of the 17 most traded companies.

CNCAV: 14,608 persons immunised anti-COVID-19 in past 24hrs In the past 24 hours, 14,608 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered, of which 9,007 represented the first dose and 5,601 the second dose, according to a report sent on Tuesday by the National Committee Coordinating COVID-19 Vaccination (...)

Iohannis: In Romania's vision, a European Union of the future is inseparable from European unity and solidarity President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the European Union of the future is, in Romania's vision, a project that is inseparable from the idea of unity and solidarity, and for a "more integrated" union there is need for consolidating the Eurozone and the Schengen area. He (...)

Meta Estate Trust Raises RON21M From Investors In Private Placement Of Shares Meta Estate Trust, a new company on the Romanian real estate market, on Tuesday announced that it has successfully closed its private placement of shares, raising RON21 million from investors.

Senate's Dragu: Many women hesitate to pursue a public office because of the aggressiveness Senate President Anca Dragu says many women are reluctant to pursue a public office because of the "aggressiveness" that comes along with such position, as their personal lives are invaded and can be "damaged." "I think that many women have a reluctance to pursue a (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |