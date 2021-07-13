Senate's Dragu: Many women hesitate to pursue a public office because of the aggressiveness

Senate's Dragu: Many women hesitate to pursue a public office because of the aggressiveness. Senate President Anca Dragu says many women are reluctant to pursue a public office because of the "aggressiveness" that comes along with such position, as their personal lives are invaded and can be "damaged." "I think that many women have a reluctance to pursue a public office somehow because the political environment is an aggressive one, the public life means exposure to aggression, and their personal lives are invaded, there are many insults, their personal life and even the person herself gets to be trashed, while many women are more caring for their families, for their children, they put them first. (...) We have this feeling of protecting those close to us. And then the aggression we see that characterizes the public space, the political environment, many women may give up because of that. It is a price that, unfortunately, we have to pay unless, maybe, slowly, we can change things around. (...) This subject must be put on the table, we should not hide it under the mat, we shouldn't just pretend to debate on it, we shouldn't be afraid to address such issues. Yes, women must be present in politics, because they bring empathy, care, attention to detail," Dragu told PWN Live Talks. She added that she found that when building strategies in mixed teams, they work much better than single-colour teams. "We need a change of mentality at the level of society, but also at our level, of women, we need to be a little more courageous," said Anca Dragu. In her opinion, in Romania, the situation is quite opposite to that in the Western European countries or the European average, for the situation is much worse in our country when it comes to female leadership in politics, although the situation is better when it comes to female representation in the private sector. "In politics, unfortunately, in Parliament, we have only 15pct women senators in the Senate, and 18.54pct deputies in the Deputies Chamber. So, in the political environment we are much worse at representing women. There are two methods we can think about - by introducing gender-based quotas, and also an initiative would be needed of the parties or the leaderships of companies to seek to impose a better representation of women. (...) In Romania, an initiative was launched in 2011 to promote women, but it got rejected, it was submitted again in 2016, with a mandatory minimum quota of 30pct - and I mean now politics - for women, and it is still there, somewhere in the circuit. I had serious discussions and I worked on a bill with Mrs Alina Gorghiu, Vice President of the Senate, and we have this project to ask for a 40pct share of women's representation on lists, while looking at the Spanish 'zipper' system. (...) It is very important for the political parties to have this desire to promote women," Dragu explained. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis: We must admit EU's voice is a small one at a global level President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that the European project is a successful one, with the Union being "strong" economically, but the EU's "voice" is a "small" one at a global level, which for him, as head of state, is "totally unsatisfactory." The (...)



Constanta Airport sees 72% decline in number of passengers in H1 Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport in Constanta saw only 14,700 people passing through it in the first half, about 72% fewer than in the year-ago period, the data the company officials supplied show.



Bucharest Stock Exchange Closes at New Record High on Tuesday Bucharest Stock Exchange closed at a new all time high on July 13, 2021 and overshoot the 12,000-point mark for the first time ever, if looking at its main index, BET, which shows the trend of the 17 most traded companies.



CNCAV: 14,608 persons immunised anti-COVID-19 in past 24hrs In the past 24 hours, 14,608 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered, of which 9,007 represented the first dose and 5,601 the second dose, according to a report sent on Tuesday by the National Committee Coordinating COVID-19 Vaccination (...)



Iohannis: In Romania's vision, a European Union of the future is inseparable from European unity and solidarity President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the European Union of the future is, in Romania's vision, a project that is inseparable from the idea of unity and solidarity, and for a "more integrated" union there is need for consolidating the Eurozone and the Schengen area. He (...)



Meta Estate Trust Raises RON21M From Investors In Private Placement Of Shares Meta Estate Trust, a new company on the Romanian real estate market, on Tuesday announced that it has successfully closed its private placement of shares, raising RON21 million from investors.



Chairwoman of the Senate's Defence Committee meets Polish parliamentary delegation The chairwoman of the Senate's Defence Committee, Nicoleta Pauliuc, had a meeting on Tuesday with a Polish parliamentary delegation, with whom she discussed cooperation in the political, economic and security fields at bilateral, regional, European Union and NATO levels. The Polish delegation (...)

