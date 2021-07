Financial Watchdog Clears SIF Transilvania As Retail Investor Alternative Investment Fund

Financial Watchdog Clears SIF Transilvania As Retail Investor Alternative Investment Fund. Regional investment fund SIF Transilvania (SIF3.RO) has been authorized by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) as a Retail Investor Alternative Investment Fund (RIAIF), under Authorization no. 150/09.07.2021, per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]