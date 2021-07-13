CNCAV: 14,608 persons immunised anti-COVID-19 in past 24hrs

CNCAV: 14,608 persons immunised anti-COVID-19 in past 24hrs. In the past 24 hours, 14,608 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered, of which 9,007 represented the first dose and 5,601 the second dose, according to a report sent on Tuesday by the National Committee Coordinating COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV). As of December 27, 2020, 9,155,837 doses have been administered to 4,836,953 people, of which 4,672,572 took both doses. Nine side effects were reported in the past 24 hours - two local and seven general. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,687 side effects to COVID vaccines recorded, 1,792 local and 14,895 systemic. According to CNCAV, 60 side effects are still under investigation. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Catalin Alexandru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]