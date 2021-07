Bucharest Stock Exchange Closes at New Record High on Tuesday

Bucharest Stock Exchange closed at a new all time high on July 13, 2021 and overshoot the 12,000-point mark for the first time ever, if looking at its main index, BET, which shows the trend of the 17 most traded companies. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]