RO state companies accumulate EUR 0.8 bln unpaid bills in two quarters

RO state companies accumulate EUR 0.8 bln unpaid bills in two quarters. The arrears (unpaid bills) accumulated by the Romanian companies under the supervision of the Government increased rapidly and reached RON 8.3 bln, according to data from the Ministry of Finance consulted by Profit.ro. It is the highest level since December 2016. The accumulation of arrears (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]