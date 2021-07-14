Romanian PM Citu points to ministries that spent less than planned in H1

Romanian PM Citu points to ministries that spent less than planned in H1. Romanian prime minister Florin Citu says that there are RON 12 bln (EUR 2.4 bln, 1% of year's projected GDP) that were earmarked for spending in H1 but were actually not spent - and this is the first step for the first budget revision that will take place in mid-August, Economica.net reported. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]