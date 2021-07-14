Romania’s industry undergoes slowdown driven by car manufacturing in May

Romania’s industry undergoes slowdown driven by car manufacturing in May. Romania’s industrial production dropped by 6% in May compared to April, in absolute terms, and by 8.5% in seasonally adjusted terms, according to the statistics office INS. A large part of the slowdown can be attributed to the car manufacturing sector (-13.2% mom) and its related horizontal (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]