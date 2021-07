Romania’s inflation begins ‘transitory’ episode in June

Romania’s inflation begins ‘transitory’ episode in June. The consumer price inflation in Romania accelerated to 3.94% YoY in June, from 3.75% YoY in May, the statistics office INS announced. The upward shift was predominantly driven by a combination of diverse effects attributable to the post-Covid recovery cycle but also pushed up by independent (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]