July 14, 2021

Bosch expands its Romanian engineering centre under EUR 21 mln project
Jul 14, 2021

Bosch expands its Romanian engineering centre under EUR 21 mln project.

German group Bosch, a global leader in the area of technologies and services, announced on July 13 that it is starting the construction of a second office building for its Engineering Center in Cluj, central Romania, under an investment of EUR 21 mln. "Bosch officially announced the opening of (...)

MMPS: Unpleasant situations Romanians might face on EU labour market can be prevented The measures meant to prevent such unpleasant situations that Romanian workers may face on the labour market in the Member States of the European Union (EU) are essential and they are included in the Action Plan for information and protection of citizens who migrate for work, prepared by the (...)

Tis Farmaceutic Sees Revenue Up 6% to RON24M in 2020 Pharmaceutical producer Tis Farmaceutic, which owns a plant in Bucharest, ended 2020 with RON24.2 million revenue, an increase of 6% on 2019, ZF has calculated based on publicly available data.

Builder BTD revenue rises 23% to RON206M in 2020 Bucharest-based builder BTD Construct & Ambient SRL posted RON206 million revenue in 2020, an increase of 23% year-on-year, Finance Ministry data show.

France Day - Laurence Auer: We dedicate the ceremony to medical staff, vaccination efforts worldwide French Ambassador in Bucharest Laurence Auer has dedicated Wednesday's celebration of her country's National Day - July 14 - to the medical staff involved in the fight against COVID-19 and vaccination efforts around the world. "After more than a year of fighting the pandemic, we dedicate (...)

Iohannis: Romanian-French friendship is solid and our strategic partnership is strong President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the Romanian-French friendship is solid and the strategic partnership between Romania and France is strong and must be deepened in the spirit of European values that the two countries share. "The Romanian-French friendship is solid and our (...)

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 15,036 people immunised in 24h Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 15,036 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 9,669 first doses and 5,367 second doses, according to data provided on (...)

Aurescu meets Head of European Commission Representation: Romania will remain actively involved in EU decision-making process Romania will remain actively involved in the decision-making process at EU level, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu gave assurances on Wednesday, while receiving, during a presentation visit, Ramona Chiriac, the new Chief of the Representation of the European Commission in (...)

 


