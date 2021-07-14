Speaker Orban: National Day of France is a day of celebration for us too



Chamber of Deputies Speaker and Liberal leader Ludovic Orban took today to Facebook to send a message on the National Day of France. "July 14, France's National Day, is a day of celebration for us too. The homeland of freedom and of a great civilization we have been in love with for centuries, France is the country that took in and hosted the Romanians since the beginning of the 19th century. This is the country where generations of Romanian scholars, artists, scientists and statesmen have studied, discovered the Europe of Enlightenment and the Revolution, made friends among the most illustrious figures of culture and politics, found shelter from persecution and answers and encouragement in their fight for the modernization of Romania. For all this we are grateful to France, but especially hold a great love for it, which has endured even in the most difficult times. To us, French is one of the most important languages of culture, Paris is a Romanian city too where memory lanes follow the footsteps of so many great people of our country, France and Romania share a twinned history," Orban wrote, noting that "a prosperous future that we are building together awaits us." "Happy birthday, France! Vive la France!," Orban wrote in the end of his message. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)