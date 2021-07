Alro Slatina Gets RON167M Financing Facility From EximBank To Fund Its Current Activity

Alro Slatina Gets RON167M Financing Facility From EximBank To Fund Its Current Activity. EximBank has granted a financing facility of RON167 million to ALRO Slatina, the only producer of aluminium and aluminium alloys in Romania and one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, measured by production (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]