PwC Survey: Three quarters of consumers would discontinue their relationships with companies that treated the environment, employees or the community poorly
Jul 14, 2021
PwC Survey: Three quarters of consumers would discontinue their relationships with companies that treated the environment, employees or the community poorly.
The majority of consumers (83%) think companies should be proactive and concerned about environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, with 76% stating that they would discontinue their relationships with companies that treated the environment, employees or the community in which they (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]