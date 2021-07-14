KLG Europe Romania: Simplify, the business ecosystem for online stores, has doubled its turnover in less than a year since launching last autumn



The company has come to process over 25,000 orders per month Simplify, launched by KLG Europe Romania last year, has evolved quickly. In March 2021, the company increased by 115 percent over the previous year, accounting for 10% of KLG Europe Romania’s turnover. Simplify experienced an upward (...)