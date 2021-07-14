Official statistics: Jan - May new manufacturing orders up 27 pct YoY

Official statistics: Jan - May new manufacturing orders up 27 pct YoY. New orders for Romania's manufacturing industry over January 1 - May 31, 2021 were 27 percent up in nominal terms from the same period in 2020 on the back of growth in the durables industry (+37.5 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+32.7 percent) and the capital goods industry (+27.0 percent), the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs. Conversely, new orders for the FMCG industry dropped 2.2 percent in the reporting period. Compared to the previous month, new orders in the manufacturing industry sank 5.6 percent in May as a result of the decline in the durables industry (-11.7 percent), the capital goods industry (-9.5 percent) and the FMCG industry (-3.8 percent). The only category to grow this May were orders for the intermediate goods industry - with an advance of 1.6 percent. Year-on-year, new manufacturing orders increased 52.7 percent overall in May 2021 due to growth in the intermediate goods industry (+65.3 percent), the capital goods industry (+52.1 percent), the durables industry (+34.2 percent) and the FMCG industry (+12.6 percent). New industrial orders represent the value of contracts concluded in the reporting month between a producer and a customer and refer to deliveries of goods and services by the former, regardless of the period in which they are to be honored, taxes, rebates and discounts excluded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]