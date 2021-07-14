Study by ROTSA: 70% of Romanian technology start-ups were affected by COVID-19

Study by ROTSA: 70% of Romanian technology start-ups were affected by COVID-19. 70% of start-ups were affected by COVID19; The most thriving ecosystem of local technology start-ups is in Bucharest, followed by Cluj, Timiș and Bihor; The start-ups with the highest revenues are those in Automation (38.1%), Fintech (31.8%) and Marketing (12.1%); ROTSA Digital Hub will support (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]