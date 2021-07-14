Iohannis: Educational system reform mandatory

Iohannis: Educational system reform mandatory. President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that the reform of the educational system is mandatory. "Today is an extremely important day for the future of education in our country. We move forward together decisively towards the implementation of the Educated Romania project. I thank you for the collaboration until now and I am convinced that you will submit all efforts so that we change the Romanian education system for the better. Its reform is mandatory if we want future generations to benefit from quality education and real chances to be competitive in the continually and rapidly changing labor market. (...) The Educated Romania project is one very close to my soul, I believe it is at the same time a historical opportunity, but also a great responsibility for the current political class to generate change in the long-term, not only solve the specific issues of a single electoral cycle," the head of state also said, at the beginning of the Government sitting he is presiding over. "Today we will approve in Government sitting the memorandum for the 'Educated Romania' project," said Prime minister Florin Citu, at the start of the sitting.AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]