July 14, 2021

79 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 from over 25,000 tests done in last 24 hours
79 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 from over 25,000 tests done in last 24 hours.

A number of 79 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where over 25,000 tests were done, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday. These are cases that did not have a positive test result prior. Up until Wednesday, nationwide there have been 1,081,405 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus, and 1,046,537 patients were declared cured. Nationwide, until this time, there have been 8,503,399 RT-PCR tests done and 1,616,899 quick antigenic tests. In the last 24 hours there have been 13,077 RT-PCR tests done (6,206 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,871 upon request) and 11,970 quick antigenic tests. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 18 people were reconfirmed positive.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

