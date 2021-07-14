Government passes memorandum on “Educated Romania” project. President Iohannis: Educational system reform mandatory

Government passes memorandum on "Educated Romania" project. President Iohannis: Educational system reform mandatory. The Government will pass a memorandum on the "Educated Romania" project," a country project that we are bound to implement, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday at a government sitting chaired by President Klaus Iohannis. "Today we will pass at the government meeting a memorandum on the (...)