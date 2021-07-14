Romania to donate 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam

Romania to donate 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam. President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday at the request of the Vietnamese official, announcing that Romania will donate 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam. According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the conversation provided an opportunity for an exchange of views on the latest developments in and prospects for the bilateral relationship between Romania and Vietnam, including co-operation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. "The President of Romania thanked Vietnam for the solidarity it shown last year, when it donated medical supplies to Romania. President Klaus Iohannis announced that Romania will make a donation of 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam," according to the Presidential Administration. In their conversation, the two presidents discussed the traditional ties between Romania and Vietnam, the political dialogue between the two countries, as well as their bilateral economic relations. "Given the good bilateral relations, as well as the entry into force of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, signed under the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the two senior officials voiced interest the Romanian-Vietnamese co-operation being farther advanced by identifying new areas for bilateral co-operation, as well as by deepening multilateral co-operation to strengthen a global rule-based order, and also as part of regional initiatives such as ASEM (Asia-Europe Meeting) and the European Union-ASEAN (Association of Asian Nations) dialogue," the Presidential Administration also shows. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]