Gov't to pass memorandum on 'Educated Romania' project

Gov't to pass memorandum on 'Educated Romania' project. The Government will pass a memorandum on the "Educated Romania" project," a country project that we are bound to implement, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday at a government sitting chaired by President Klaus Iohannis. "Today we will pass at the government meeting a memorandum on the 'Educated Romania' project. (...) I am glad that during the tenure of the government I lead we approve this memorandum on the implementation of the comprehensive project 'Educated Romania,' a project initiated by you, Sir. There is a need for reform, especially in education, because by reforming and modernising Romanian education we are actually investing in the future; it is a country project and we, the decision-makers, have a duty to implement it. It is our duty to the society, to the pupils, to the students, including to the employers who need people with solid bases and knowledge, and for that we need to increase the quality of education," said Citu. The prime minister pointed out that the government must be aware of the need for improvements in the education system for every pupil, student or teacher, regardless of their background. "We need to reduce school dropout, reduce inequities, adapt to innovation, technology, and invest in dual education. I want to welcome the goals and objectives of this project and I will list just a few of them: reducing early school leaving, reducing functional illiteracy rate by at least 50%, so that by 2030 it will not exceed 20%. By 2030 all teachers and at least 85% of students will have basic digital skills," Citu said. He added that in addition to the 3.6 billion euros allocated under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for "Educated Romania," the Government will make use of other European funds as well to provide 400 million euros for the refurbishment of public pre-university education units, as well as the construction of schools and kindergartens. The prime minister promised President Iohannis that from his position he will be his partner to turn the project into reality and announced the implementation stages after the passage of the memorandum. "After the passage of this memorandum, we will move on to the following levels: setting up an inter-ministerial working group, coordinated by the prime minister, which will prepare quarterly reports monitoring the implementation of the 'Educated Romania' project, deadline - August 1, 2021; passing a government decision Action Plan with deadlines and responsibilities for implementation, deadline - September 10, 2021; drawing up a legislative package to ensure the implementation of the 'Educated Romania' project, deadline - October 1, 2021; holding consultations with social partners, representatives of parents' associations, the business community and NGOs to finalise the said legislative package, implementation deadline: October-November 2021," said Citu. The prime minister pointed out that, after these stages, the project will have to pass through Parliament as soon as possible. "The entire political class, regardless of party affiliation, must be aware that 'Educated Romania' has to become law. We need an 'educated Romania,' we need reforms for a strong and liberal Romania," Citu added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

MMPS: Unpleasant situations Romanians might face on EU labour market can be prevented The measures meant to prevent such unpleasant situations that Romanian workers may face on the labour market in the Member States of the European Union (EU) are essential and they are included in the Action Plan for information and protection of citizens who migrate for work, prepared by the (...)



Tis Farmaceutic Sees Revenue Up 6% to RON24M in 2020 Pharmaceutical producer Tis Farmaceutic, which owns a plant in Bucharest, ended 2020 with RON24.2 million revenue, an increase of 6% on 2019, ZF has calculated based on publicly available data.



Builder BTD revenue rises 23% to RON206M in 2020 Bucharest-based builder BTD Construct & Ambient SRL posted RON206 million revenue in 2020, an increase of 23% year-on-year, Finance Ministry data show.



France Day - Laurence Auer: We dedicate the ceremony to medical staff, vaccination efforts worldwide French Ambassador in Bucharest Laurence Auer has dedicated Wednesday's celebration of her country's National Day - July 14 - to the medical staff involved in the fight against COVID-19 and vaccination efforts around the world. "After more than a year of fighting the pandemic, we dedicate (...)



Iohannis: Romanian-French friendship is solid and our strategic partnership is strong President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the Romanian-French friendship is solid and the strategic partnership between Romania and France is strong and must be deepened in the spirit of European values that the two countries share. "The Romanian-French friendship is solid and our (...)



COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 15,036 people immunised in 24h Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 15,036 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 9,669 first doses and 5,367 second doses, according to data provided on (...)



Aurescu meets Head of European Commission Representation: Romania will remain actively involved in EU decision-making process Romania will remain actively involved in the decision-making process at EU level, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu gave assurances on Wednesday, while receiving, during a presentation visit, Ramona Chiriac, the new Chief of the Representation of the European Commission in (...)

