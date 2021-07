Blue Air Expands Operations On Milan Linate Airport; Launches Three New Routes Starting August 2021

Airline Blue Air is expanding its operations on the Milan Linate airport, introducing three new routes towards Catania, Barcelona and Paris Charles de Gaulle, starting August 16, 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]