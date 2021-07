CFO Sells RON202,500 Worth of Banca Transilvania Shares

CFO Sells RON202,500 Worth of Banca Transilvania Shares. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania, on Wednesday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that its chief financial officer George-Razvan Calinescu sold 75,000 shares at an average price of RON2.7 on July (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]