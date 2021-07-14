PM Citu: I’m sure Ministry of Health will be prepared for 4th wave of pandemic; vaccine is the only solution to fight the virus



PM Citu: I’m sure Ministry of Health will be prepared for 4th wave of pandemic; vaccine is the only solution to fight the virus.

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday stated that vaccination is the only solution in stopping the COVID-19 pandemic and that he was certain the Ministry of Health will be prepared for a fourth wave of the pandemic. “I said very clearly while we were still in the third wave and... The post PM (...)