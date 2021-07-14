Aurescu meets Head of European Commission Representation: Romania will remain actively involved in EU decision-making process

Aurescu meets Head of European Commission Representation: Romania will remain actively involved in EU decision-making process. Romania will remain actively involved in the decision-making process at EU level, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu gave assurances on Wednesday, while receiving, during a presentation visit, Ramona Chiriac, the new Chief of the Representation of the European Commission in Romania. During the discussions, aspects aimed at cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Representation of the European Commission in Romania were addressed and major issues on the European agenda in the coming period and Romania's expectations from European developments were reviewed, reads a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES. Minister Bogdan Aurescu expressed confidence that the "very good" relationship between the MAE and the representation will continue in the next period. He stressed the importance of a close dialogue in the coming months, especially regarding the events that will take place under the auspices of the Conference on the Future of Europe, in order to ensure a consistent contribution from Romania to strengthen the European construction. "Minister Bogdan Aurescu and the head of the delegation agreed to maintain a constant and active dialogue on all aspects of priority interest for Romania at European level. The head of Romanian diplomacy assured that Romania will remain actively involved in the decision-making process in the European Union and pointed out the constructive role that dialogue and cooperation with the European institutions and, in particular, with the European Commission have in this regard," the release reads.