PM Citu: If we correct deficit target, it will be downwards



PM Citu: If we correct deficit target, it will be downwards.

Prime Minister Florin Citu states that, if it is changed, the deficit target assumed for this year will be corrected "downwards". "If we correct it, we will correct the deficit target downwards, but let's see first what the situation looks like on each ministry and then we will come with the deficit target," Citu said in a conference at Victoria Palace on Wednesday, asked whether the deficit target will be corrected in the budget revision. He explained that the Government is pursuing a "clear path to reducing the budget deficit that is sustainable and credible," noting that price fluctuations are normal in a market economy. "Things are very clear to me here. Prices are determined by the market, in an economy. And we only talk about prices when these go up a little bit, but we don't talk about them when they go down. Prices will go up, they will go down depending on supply and demand. What this government can do - and it does very well - is to set a clear, sustainable and credible path to reducing the budget deficit. It is so because the European Commission, in its excessive deficit analysis, has assumed the same trajectory as Romania in terms of the budget deficit. That matters when we look in the medium and long term and look also at the evolution of other prices. The fluctuations are normal in a market economy and we should get used to prices that go up and down because that it what a market economy means," added Prime Minister Citu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)