France Day - Laurence Auer: We dedicate the ceremony to medical staff, vaccination efforts worldwide

France Day - Laurence Auer: We dedicate the ceremony to medical staff, vaccination efforts worldwide. French Ambassador in Bucharest Laurence Auer has dedicated Wednesday's celebration of her country's National Day - July 14 - to the medical staff involved in the fight against COVID-19 and vaccination efforts around the world. "After more than a year of fighting the pandemic, we dedicate this ceremony to the medical staff and the efforts made for vaccination in France, Romania, and around the world, which we must intensify even more," the diplomat said at the ceremony held at the French Embassy's headquarters, attended by both President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu. "Our countries have faced this period together, continuing to strengthen and intensify bilateral relations. Our unique strategic partnership was renewed in October last year, opening up new areas of bilateral cooperation and shaping together the prospects for tomorrow's Europe. The European recovery plan, the green transition package approved today, or the debate on the future of Europe that you launched yesterday, Mr. President, are important axes of cooperation between our two countries," said Auer. According to her, "in the face of the pandemic, we have affirmed our European solidarity in the best possible way for the health of our citizens, but also for the economies of our countries." She also mentioned the participation of our country in the European operation Takuba in the Sahel. "As we prepare for the French Presidency of the European Union, the decision made by Romania marks a decisive international commitment and I would like to thank you for this, on behalf of the French authorities. French-Romanian cooperation is essential for our security. In defence, but also in the fight against organized crime, we act together, with good results," added the ambassador. In her view, the European Recovery Plan, initialed by the agreement of July 21, 2020, marks a common desire for a Europe of solidarity, resilience, green, digital, focused on growth and jobs. "In implementing this plan, the complementarity and interaction between the economies of our countries and the dynamics of French societies in bilateral relations are essential assets. (...) We want the structuring of industrial sectors, with strong potential, to continue," said Laurence Auer. She also highlighted decentralized cooperation among cities and regions, through projects aimed at sustainable development and the younger generation. "At the same time, I am proud, after the end of the France-Romania season, to continue the project dedicated to the celebration, this year, of the 140th anniversary since the birth of the great composer George Enescu," added the French ambassador in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) * Photo source: Screenshot Presidential Adminstration Administraţia Prezidenţială / YouTube.com [Read the article in Agerpres]