COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 15,036 people immunised in 24h.

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 15,036 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 9,669 first doses and 5,367 second doses, according to data provided on Wednesday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application. Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,170,950 doses have been administered to 4,846,629 people, of whom 4,683,597 have been fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 11 side effects were reported, one local and 10 general. Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,698 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,793 are local and 14,905 general. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Catalin Alexandru EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

