Romania Construction Works Drop 0.7% On Month In May 2021. The volume of Romanian construction works decreased, as gross series, by 0.7%, in May 2021 compared to April 2021, a decrease reflected in new construction works (-2.7%). Rises were recorded for capital repair works (+12.2%) and for maintenance and current repair works (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]