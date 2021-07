Yload Seeks To Attract EUR250,000 Financing On SeedBlink

Yload Seeks To Attract EUR250,000 Financing On SeedBlink. Yload.ro, an artificial intelligence-based platform founded by Alexandru Huzau, raised EUR220,000 of a planned EUR250,000 on its first day of listing on SeedBlink, a local crowdfunding platform for Romanian IT start-ups. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]