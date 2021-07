Romania’s former Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea released on parole

Romania’s former Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea released on parole. Liviu Dragnea, the former leader of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), will be released from prison after the judges from Giurgiu Court admitted his parole request. The court's decision is final, according to G4media.ro. Dragnea was jailed on May 27, 2019, after the High Court of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]