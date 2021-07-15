Former RO professional boxer Lucian Bute to be inducted into Quebec’s sports hall of fame in November



Former Romanian-Canadian professional boxer Lucian Bute is one of the seven sports personalities to be inducted into the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame (Le Pantheon des sports du Quebec) this fall. The gala is scheduled for November 3. “Nicknamed ‘Le Tombeur,’ he was the IBF world champion in the (...)