Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing in northern Bucharest

Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing in northern Bucharest. A US helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing on a busy boulevard in the Charles de Gaulle Square in northern Bucharest on Thursday morning, July 15. There were no victims, and the traffic was stopped in the area. The Black Hawk helicopter was part of a group training for the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]