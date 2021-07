Romania to donate over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam

Romania to donate over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam. The Romanian government approved in its July 14 meeting the donation of 100,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, the Health Ministry announced. The donation is aimed at helping the Asian country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "At the Health Ministry's request, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]