Doctors leave Romania at a rate of six per day. In 2020, 2,173 Romanian doctors requested certificates of conformity, a document that allows them to practice abroad. If all of them actually left the country, it means that Romanian doctors left Romania at a rate of 5.95 per day - almost one doctor every 4 hours. The data consulted by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]