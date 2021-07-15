Special Section for magistrates remains high on Romanian politicians' agenda
Jul 15, 2021
Special Section for magistrates remains high on Romanian politicians' agenda.
The reformist party USR PLUS, which manages the Ministry of Justice, and the junior ruling party UDMR of the Hungarian ethnics, keep fighting over the fate of the controversial Special Section - a prosecution body set up during the ruling of Social Democrats with the aim of investigating the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]